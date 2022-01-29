Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Up 545.0% in January

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SANB opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

