Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.