SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €149.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €149.00 ($169.32) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

