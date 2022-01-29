SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

ETR SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.71. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

