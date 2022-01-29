Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.10.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.