Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.03

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and traded as low as $166.33. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $168.33, with a volume of 2,465 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average is $177.55.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.