Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,953,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,951,543 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.18% of Itaú Unibanco worth $611,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 723,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.