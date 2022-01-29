Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $215,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2,063.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $534.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.