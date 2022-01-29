Schroder Investment Management Group Has $418.56 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 502,648 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $418,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,169,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

