Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

