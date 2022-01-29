Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,071 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

