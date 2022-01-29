Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

