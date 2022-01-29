Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 68.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,675 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

