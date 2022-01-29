Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,366,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,473 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $752.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 5.59. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

