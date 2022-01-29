Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.