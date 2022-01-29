Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $65.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

