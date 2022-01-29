Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,235 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in GameStop by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

GameStop stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $413.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

