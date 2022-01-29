Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

