Scotiabank Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$74.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

