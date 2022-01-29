Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.