Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$49.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.