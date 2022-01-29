Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 300,000 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $7,275,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $485,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

CRZN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.