Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 785,820 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $17,990,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $14,716,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 385,833 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

