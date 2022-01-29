Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter valued at about $9,870,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

