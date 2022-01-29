Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

