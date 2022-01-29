Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.