Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

KMX opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

