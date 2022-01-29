SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,417. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

