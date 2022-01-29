Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 86.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

