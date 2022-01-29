Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,686.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE opened at $4.53 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

