ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

