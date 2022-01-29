SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

MBIO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

