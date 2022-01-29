SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $110,000 in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 119,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.