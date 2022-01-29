SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $125,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

