SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

