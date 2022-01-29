SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 163,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.