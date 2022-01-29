Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.31.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.