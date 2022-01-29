Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.31.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
