Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 2,025.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMADY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

