Short Interest in American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Decreases By 75.0%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
