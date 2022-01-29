Short Interest in American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Decreases By 75.0%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

