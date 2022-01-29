Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Expands By 297.9%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HKIB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. AMTD International has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.75.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

