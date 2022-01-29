Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Expands By 297.9%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HKIB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. AMTD International has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.75.
AMTD International Company Profile
