Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 3,900.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $69.61.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

