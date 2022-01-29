Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Declines By 68.4%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

