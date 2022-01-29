Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Declines By 98.0%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,595,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

