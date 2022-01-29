Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 67.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of DUFRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 414,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.