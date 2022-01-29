Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 437.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 151,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 117.79%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

