Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Drops By 46.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 657,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $591.52 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

