Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases By 249.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 228,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,374. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.