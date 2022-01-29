Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Decreases By 83.9%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLSPT stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

