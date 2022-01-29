Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Declines By 48.0%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of HLG opened at $10.22 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

