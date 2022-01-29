Short Interest in Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expands By 200.0%

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $94.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

